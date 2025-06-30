Senzime AB Approves Directed Share Issue to Adam Dahlberg

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Senzime AB ( (SE:SEZI) ) has issued an announcement.

Senzime AB held an extraordinary general meeting where shareholders unanimously approved a directed share issue, allowing Adam Dahlberg to subscribe for up to 700,000 new shares at SEK 4.60 each. This decision will increase the company’s share capital by a maximum of SEK 87,500, potentially impacting its financial structure and market positioning.

More about Senzime AB

Senzime is a leading medical device company established in 1999, specializing in precision-based monitoring systems that enhance perioperative patient safety. Their flagship product, the TetraGraph® system, is widely used for neuromuscular transmission monitoring during surgery. Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market and the US OTCQX Market.

YTD Price Performance: -7.09%

Average Trading Volume: 326,030

Current Market Cap: SEK799.8M

