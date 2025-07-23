SenseTime Announces Major Share Placement to Raise HK$2.5 Billion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from SenseTime Group, Inc. Class B ( (HK:0020) ).

SenseTime Group, Inc. has announced the placement of new Class B shares under a general mandate, involving a subscription agreement with a subscriber for 1,666,667,000 shares at HK$1.50 each, totaling approximately HK$2,500 million. This move is expected to raise significant capital, potentially impacting the company’s market position by increasing its share capital and providing funds for future initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0020) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SenseTime Group, Inc. Class B stock, see the HK:0020 Stock Forecast page.

More about SenseTime Group, Inc. Class B

SenseTime Group, Inc. Class B operates in the artificial intelligence industry, focusing on developing AI technologies and solutions. The company is known for its advancements in computer vision and deep learning, catering to various sectors including smart cities, education, and healthcare.

Average Trading Volume: 339,587,009

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$59.21B

