Sensata Technologies Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Sensata Technologies ( (ST) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sensata Technologies presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company that specializes in creating mission-critical sensors and electrical protection components, serving industries such as automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace. The company is known for its innovative solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and electrification across various sectors.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Sensata Technologies reported a revenue of $932 million, a 5.2% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to divestitures and product lifecycle management actions. Despite the decline in revenue, the company achieved a 3.1% organic revenue growth. The quarter was marked by significant non-cash charges related to clean energy policy changes, resulting in an operating loss of $122.9 million.

Key financial metrics revealed that adjusted operating income stood at $179.6 million, maintaining a stable margin of 19.3%. The loss per share was $1.12, heavily impacted by non-cash charges, while adjusted earnings per share remained consistent at $0.89. Sensata’s cash flow remained robust, with net cash from operating activities at $159.9 million and a free cash flow conversion rate of 105%.

Looking ahead, Sensata Technologies anticipates fourth-quarter revenue between $890 million and $920 million, with adjusted earnings per share projected to range from $0.83 to $0.87. The company remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives to drive long-term shareholder value, despite the challenges posed by regulatory changes and market conditions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue