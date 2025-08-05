SenesTech Enters New Warrant Agreements for Funding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 4, 2025, SenesTech entered into agreements with certain warrant holders to exercise existing warrants for 1,458,872 shares of common stock at $4.15 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $6.3 million. In return, the company will issue new short-term warrants for 2,188,308 shares at $5.25 per share, with the proceeds intended for working capital and general corporate purposes. The transactions, facilitated by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, are expected to close around August 5, 2025, and include issuing placement agent warrants. The new warrants are unregistered and have a fifteen-month expiration post-registration statement effectiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNES) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SenesTech stock, see the SNES Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNES is a Neutral.

The overall score is driven by positive technical momentum and promising growth in the Evolve product line, tempered by ongoing challenges in profitability and valuation concerns. Operational improvements and international expansion offer future potential, but current financial struggles weigh heavily.

More about SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc. is a leader in fertility control for managing animal pest populations. The company invented ContraPest®, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve™ Rat and Evolve™ Mouse, EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptives for rodents. These products are designed to be humane, effective, and sustainable, fitting seamlessly into integrated pest management programs.

Average Trading Volume: 151,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $18.41M

