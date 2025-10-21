Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc: Insider Share Purchase by Advisory Committee Member

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC ( (GB:HYG) ) has issued an announcement.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has announced that John Hustler, a member of its Commercial Advisory Committee, has purchased 25,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 11.0p each. This transaction increases Hustler’s total beneficial interest to 215,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.7% of the Company’s Ordinary Shares and 0.7% of the total voting rights. The purchase is disclosed in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation, indicating a potential vote of confidence in the company’s prospects by a key stakeholder.

