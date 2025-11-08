Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2025

Sendas Distribuidora Sa ( (ASAIY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sendas Distribuidora Sa presented to its investors.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A., operating as Assaí Atacadista, is a leading player in the Brazilian cash & carry segment, known for its extensive network of over 300 stores across Brazil and its focus on providing cost-effective retail solutions. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Assaí Atacadista reported a revenue of R$ 20.8 billion, marking a 2.7% increase from the previous year. The company also opened two new stores during this period, contributing to a 2.4% increase in sales area. Despite challenging market conditions, including high interest rates and reduced consumer purchasing power, Assaí maintained its market share and improved profitability through operational efficiency and strategic store expansions. Key financial highlights include a pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA of R$ 1.1 billion, reflecting a 6.0% growth, and a net income of R$ 195 million, driven by disciplined expense management and the maturation of new stores. The company also achieved a significant reduction in its leverage ratio, reaching the lowest level since 2021, and generated a free cash flow of R$ 3.1 billion over the last 12 months. Looking ahead, Assaí Atacadista remains focused on financial discipline and operational efficiency, with plans to continue expanding its store network and enhancing customer experience, positioning itself for sustainable growth in the evolving retail landscape.

