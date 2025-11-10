Sekisui Jushi Corporation Updates on Treasury Stock Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sekisui Jushi Corporation ( (JP:4212) ) has shared an update.

Sekisui Jushi Corporation has announced the status of its treasury stock repurchase, which was resolved by the Board of Directors in May 2025. In October 2025, the company repurchased 122,100 shares of common stock for a total of 256,868,500 yen through market purchases. This repurchase is part of a larger plan to buy back up to 1,000,000 shares by March 2026, with a total budget of 2.5 billion yen. The repurchase aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the capital structure.

More about Sekisui Jushi Corporation

Average Trading Volume: 53,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen64.78B

