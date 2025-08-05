Seikitokyu Kogyo Revises Financial Forecasts Upward Amid Cost Reductions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1898) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing an increase in expected profits due to improved profitability in its construction and pavement materials businesses. Despite the positive revisions, the company has not changed its full-year forecasts due to uncertainties such as rising raw material prices.

More about Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the construction industry, focusing on the construction business and pavement materials manufacturing and sales. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its efforts in cost reduction and profitability improvement.

Average Trading Volume: 146,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.51B

