Seikitokyu Kogyo Reports Strong Profit Growth Despite Slight Sales Decline

The latest update is out from Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1898) ).

Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a slight decrease in net sales by 1.2% year-on-year. However, the company experienced significant growth in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with increases of 140.2%, 125.8%, and 241.1% respectively. The company’s capital adequacy ratio improved to 52.1%, reflecting a strong financial position. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates modest growth in net sales and operating profit, with a slight decrease in ordinary profit. The company has revised its financial results forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2025, indicating a positive outlook for the near future.

More about Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the construction industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on infrastructure development and related services, positioning itself as a key player in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 146,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.51B

