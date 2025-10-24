SEI Investments Expands Stock Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from SEI Investments Company ( (SEIC) ).

On October 20, 2025, SEI Investments Company‘s Board of Directors approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by $650 million, bringing the total authorization to approximately $773 million. This strategic move reflects SEI’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and may positively impact its market positioning by demonstrating financial strength and confidence in its future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (SEIC) stock is a Hold with a $93.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SEI Investments Company stock, see the SEIC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SEIC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SEIC is a Outperform.

SEI Investments Company demonstrates a strong financial foundation and positive earnings call sentiment, contributing significantly to its overall score. However, technical indicators suggest caution, and valuation metrics indicate the stock is fairly priced. The absence of notable corporate events further consolidates the focus on financial and earnings performance.

To see Spark’s full report on SEIC stock, click here.

More about SEI Investments Company

SEI Investments Company is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. The company focuses on helping clients deploy their capital more effectively to achieve their growth objectives. As of September 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.8 trillion in assets.

Average Trading Volume: 730,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.06B

For detailed information about SEIC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue