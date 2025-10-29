Securitas AB to Release Interim Report for January-September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Securitas AB ( ($SE:SECU.B) ) has provided an announcement.

Securitas AB announced it will release its Interim Report for January-September 2025 on November 6, 2025. The report will be available online, followed by a presentation and a telephone conference with the company’s President and CEO, Magnus Ahlqvist, and CFO, Andreas Lindback, to discuss the results and answer questions from analysts and media.

Securitas is a global leader in safety and security solutions, leveraging nine decades of experience to provide innovative and holistic security services. With 336,000 employees across 44 markets, Securitas focuses on creating sustainable value by protecting people and assets.

Average Trading Volume: 688,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK81.1B

