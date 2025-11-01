SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. Earnings Call Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. Earnings Call Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges

SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. Earnings Call Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges

Secure Energy Services ((TSE:SES)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent earnings call for SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. painted a picture of resilience and strategic adaptability amidst challenging market conditions. The company demonstrated its ability to maintain strong cash flows and make significant strategic advancements, although these were tempered by ongoing challenges, particularly in the metal recycling segment and a downward revision of EBITDA guidance. The sentiment of the call was balanced, reflecting both positive achievements and market-driven obstacles.

Strong Infrastructure-Backed Business Performance

SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. reported a robust quarter, showcasing the strength of its infrastructure-backed business model. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $135 million for Q3 2025, marking a 6% increase year-over-year. This performance underscores the resilience of SECURE’s operations, even in the face of lower oil prices.

Successful Transition of Metal Recycling Shipments

The company successfully redirected 95% of its metal recycling shipments to stronger U.S. markets, where scrap metal is exempt from tariffs. This strategic move highlights SECURE’s adaptability in navigating complex market conditions and optimizing its operations.

Progress in Long-Cycle Infrastructure Projects

SECURE made significant strides in advancing its long-cycle infrastructure projects, including two major pipeline-connected water disposal facilities in Alberta. These projects, supported by 10-year commercial agreements, are expected to be operational by early 2026, contributing to stable and recurring cash flows.

Shareholder Returns and Capital Management

The company demonstrated its commitment to shareholder returns by distributing $335 million through dividends and share buybacks, effectively reducing outstanding shares by approximately 8%. SECURE maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, reflecting strong capital management.

Metal Recycling Business Challenges

Despite strategic successes, SECURE faced challenges in its metal recycling segment. The segment continued to experience weakness due to soft Canadian demand, driven by tariffs on finished steel sold into the U.S., leading to reduced domestic sales and inventory buildup.

Guidance Revision due to Market Conditions

SECURE revised its 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to approximately $500 million, a 2% reduction from the previous low end of the range. This revision reflects lower drilling and completion activities and ongoing challenges in the metal recycling business.

Revenue Decline

The company reported a revenue decline, excluding oil purchase and resale, to $365 million, down 2% from Q3 2024. This decrease was primarily due to lower specialty chemical sales and volumes tied to reduced drilling and completions.

Net Income Drop

SECURE’s net income fell to $1 million, a significant drop from $94 million in the same period last year. This decline was attributed to a noncash $55 million provision for crude oil storage capacity and the absence of a prior year tax recovery.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. provided updated guidance, revising its adjusted EBITDA for 2025 to approximately $500 million, reflecting a 2% reduction from the previous guidance. This adjustment is due to reduced drilling and completion activities and challenges in the metal recycling business. Despite these hurdles, the company remains optimistic about its infrastructure investments and anticipates continued growth as long-cycle projects near completion.

In conclusion, the earnings call for SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. highlighted a balanced sentiment, with strong strategic advancements offset by market-driven challenges. The company’s ability to maintain robust cash flows and adapt strategically was evident, although the downward revision of guidance and challenges in the metal recycling segment were notable concerns. Investors will be keenly watching how SECURE navigates these challenges while continuing to capitalize on its infrastructure-backed business model.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement