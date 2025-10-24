SEC Suspends Trading of Premium Catering Amid Manipulation Concerns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd. ( (PC) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 16, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued an order to suspend trading of Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited’s securities from October 17 to October 30, 2025, due to potential manipulation involving social media recommendations. Despite the suspension, the company’s business operations remain unaffected, and it is cooperating with both the SEC and Nasdaq to address the situation.

The most recent analyst rating on (PC) stock is a Hold with a $7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd. stock, see the PC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PC is a Neutral.

Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd.’s overall stock score reflects severe financial distress, as seen in its financial performance. Technical indicators hint at short-term momentum, but long-term valuation concerns persist due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. Immediate strategic improvements are vital for future stability.

To see Spark’s full report on PC stock, click here.

More about Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd.

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with its principal executive offices located in Singapore. The company operates within the catering industry, focusing on providing premium catering services.

Average Trading Volume: 352,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $19.48M

See more insights into PC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue