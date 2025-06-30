Seagate Tech Completes Senior Notes Exchange Offers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Seagate Tech ( (STX) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 27, 2025, Seagate Technology Holdings plc announced the completion of its exchange offers and consent solicitations for its senior notes, which involved exchanging old notes for new ones issued by Seagate Data Storage Technology Pte. Ltd. This move, finalized on June 30, 2025, involved significant amendments to the indentures governing the old notes, including the elimination of restrictive covenants and certain default provisions. The successful exchange and amendments are expected to streamline Seagate’s financial structure and enhance its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (STX) stock is a Buy with a $110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seagate Tech stock, see the STX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on STX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STX is a Neutral.

Seagate Tech’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call results and corporate events reflecting a positive outlook. However, financial risks due to high leverage and overbought technical indicators moderately offset these positives. Continuous focus on debt reduction and monitoring market conditions will be essential for maintaining stability.

To see Spark’s full report on STX stock, click here.

More about Seagate Tech

Seagate Technology Holdings plc operates in the data storage industry, primarily focusing on the development and manufacturing of hard disk drives and storage solutions. The company serves a global market, providing products for both consumer and enterprise applications.

Average Trading Volume: 4,611,388

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.02B

See more insights into STX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue