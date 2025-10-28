Seagate Tech Announces Quarterly Dividend Amid Strong Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seagate Tech ( (STX) ) has shared an update.

On October 28, 2025, Seagate Technology announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.74 per share, payable on January 9, 2026. The company reported strong financial results for its fiscal first quarter of 2026, with a 21% year-over-year revenue growth to $2.63 billion and record GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins. Seagate’s performance highlights robust customer demand for its high-capacity storage products, particularly its Mozaic HAMR products, which are now qualified with major cloud customers. This positions Seagate well for continued growth, driven by existing and new AI applications.

More about Seagate Tech

Seagate Technology is a leading innovator in the mass-capacity data storage industry, offering a wide range of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. With over 45 years of experience, Seagate has shipped more than four billion terabytes of data capacity.

Average Trading Volume: 4,080,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $49.86B

