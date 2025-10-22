Seacon Shipping Delays Circular Dispatch for Major Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2409) ) has shared an announcement.

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings Ltd. announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its acquisition of a 40% equity interest in a target company and the provision of a guarantee. The transactions are considered major under the Listing Rules, requiring shareholder approval and reporting. The company has applied for a waiver to extend the deadline for dispatching the circular, citing the need for additional time to finalize information.

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring equity interests and providing guarantees as part of its business operations.

