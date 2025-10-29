Seabridge Gold Recovers $4.4 Million After BC Supreme Court Ruling

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Seabridge Gold ( (TSE:SEA) ) is now available.

Seabridge Gold Inc. announced on October 29, 2025, that it has successfully recovered $4.4 million from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) following a favorable ruling by the Supreme Court of British Columbia. This ruling reversed CRA’s previous decision to deny BC Mineral Exploration Tax Credits for the years 2010 and 2011. The company anticipates further recoveries related to the CRA’s denial of flow-through mining expenditures for 2014-2016, which could lead to the return of an additional $9.4 million. This development underscores Seabridge’s commitment to navigating complex regulatory environments and could positively impact its financial standing and investor relations.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SEA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SEA is a Neutral.

Seabridge Gold’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, marked by zero revenue and persistent losses. While technical indicators are neutral, the company’s valuation remains unattractive due to ongoing losses and no dividends. However, recent corporate events, including a legal victory and secured financing, provide a positive outlook for strategic projects.

More about Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc. is a company that holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Its principal asset is the KSM project, along with the Iskut project located in Northwest British Columbia’s ‘Golden Triangle’. The company also has the Courageous Lake project in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in Northern Nevada’s Getchell Gold Belt, and the 3 Aces project in the Yukon Territory.

Average Trading Volume: 173,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.27B

