SCSK Corporation Revises Dividend Forecast Amid Tender Offer Plans

SCSK Corporation ( (JP:9719) ) has provided an announcement.

SCSK Corporation has announced a revision to its year-end dividend forecast, deciding not to distribute dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. This decision is linked to a tender offer by SC Investments Management Inc., a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, which aims to make SCSK a wholly owned subsidiary and subsequently delist its shares. The move reflects a strategic shift in the company’s financial planning, prioritizing the tender offer’s terms over immediate shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9719) stock is a Buy with a Yen4727.00 price target.

More about SCSK Corporation

SCSK Corporation operates within the technology industry, providing a range of IT services and solutions. The company is primarily focused on systems integration, IT infrastructure management, and software development, serving a diverse market that includes various sectors requiring advanced technological support.

Average Trading Volume: 963,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1331.7B



