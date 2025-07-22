Scottie Resources Launches 2025 Drilling Program to Enhance Gold Mine Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Scottie Resources Corp ( (TSE:SCOT) ) has provided an announcement.

Scottie Resources Corp. has commenced its 2025 drilling program at the Scottie Gold Mine Project in British Columbia, aiming to expand and de-risk existing resources to inform a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The program includes resource upgrades and expansionary drilling at the Blueberry Contact Zone, step-out drilling on the Wolf Zone, and continued drilling of the Scottie Gold Mine P-Zone. Additional technical studies, including baseline environmental and geotechnical assessments, are underway to support mine design and permit amendments. The initiative is expected to highlight the untapped value of the project and deliver a low-capex PEA by October.

Spark's Take on TSE:SCOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SCOT is a Neutral.

Scottie Resources Corp’s stock score reflects the company’s challenging financial performance, with no operational revenue and ongoing losses. While the absence of debt and recent positive corporate developments provide some support, these factors are overshadowed by the bearish technical indicators and negative valuation metrics. The new project launch offers a glimmer of hope but requires successful execution to positively impact the stock.

More about Scottie Resources Corp

Scottie Resources Corp. is a mining company that owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the Blueberry Contact Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. The company also holds interests in the Georgia Project, Cambria Project properties, and the Sulu and Tide North properties, covering approximately 58,500 hectares in the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. Scottie’s focus is on expanding known mineralization around past-producing mines and advancing high-grade gold targets.

Average Trading Volume: 51,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$46.47M

