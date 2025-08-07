Scottie Resources Advances Bulk Sampling and Drilling at Scottie Gold Mine

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Scottie Resources Corp ( (TSE:SCOT) ).

Scottie Resources Corp. has commenced a bulk sample and drilling program at its Scottie Gold Mine Project, following the receipt of a bulk sample permit. The initiative aims to gather technical data for a potential Direct Shipping Ore scenario, with the first blast completed and ongoing drilling operations. While the project shows promise, no economic analysis or production decision has been made, and the bulk sample is for exploration purposes only. The results will help determine the project’s future viability and potential revenue pathways.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SCOT is a Neutral.

Scottie Resources Corp’s stock score reflects the company’s challenging financial performance, with no operational revenue and ongoing losses. While the absence of debt and recent positive corporate developments provide some support, these factors are overshadowed by the bearish technical indicators and negative valuation metrics. The new project launch offers a glimmer of hope but requires successful execution to positively impact the stock.

Scottie Resources Corp. is a mining company with a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The company also owns interests in the Georgia Project and other properties within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, a highly mineralized district. Scottie’s strategy focuses on expanding its resource base and evaluating a potential Direct Shipping Ore scenario to assess low-capex revenue opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 53,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$48.97M

