Scorpion Minerals Requests Voluntary Suspension Pending Key Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Scorpion Minerals Limited ( (AU:SCN) ) is now available.

Scorpion Minerals Limited has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) pending an announcement. This suspension is related to the company’s ongoing drilling program at the Pharos Gold Project, a tenement application, potential strategic partnership, and updates on financing activities. The suspension will remain in place until the company is ready to make the announcement or until trading commences on October 28, 2025. This move indicates Scorpion Minerals’ strategic considerations and potential developments that could impact its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Scorpion Minerals Limited

Scorpion Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is involved in activities related to gold mining, with a particular interest in the Pharos Gold Project.

Average Trading Volume: 1,065,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$19.4M

Learn more about SCN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue