Scorpion Minerals Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

An announcement from Scorpion Minerals Limited ( (AU:SCN) ) is now available.

Scorpion Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, where shareholders will discuss the company’s financial performance and vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. This meeting is significant as it provides shareholders with the opportunity to review the company’s financial health and management strategies, potentially impacting future governance and operational decisions.

Scorpion Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is engaged in identifying and developing mineral resources, with a market focus on expanding its portfolio of mining projects.

