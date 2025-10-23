Scorpion Minerals Initiates Trading Halt Ahead of Key Announcements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Scorpion Minerals Limited ( (AU:SCN) ) has shared an announcement.

Scorpion Minerals Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending the release of significant announcements. These include assay results from its drilling program at the Pharos Gold Project, a tenement application, a potential strategic partnership agreement, and updates on the company’s financing activities. The trading halt is expected to last until the market opens on 27 October 2025 or until the announcements are made, which could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Scorpion Minerals Limited

Scorpion Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. Its primary activities include drilling programs and strategic partnerships, particularly in gold projects such as the Pharos Gold Project.

Average Trading Volume: 1,057,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.88M

