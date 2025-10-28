Scorpion Minerals Extends Voluntary Suspension Pending Key Announcements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Scorpion Minerals Limited ( (AU:SCN) ) has shared an update.

Scorpion Minerals Limited has requested an extension of its voluntary suspension from trading on the ASX. The company is awaiting the release of assay results from its Pharos Gold Project, a tenement application, and a potential strategic partnership agreement, as well as an update on its financing activities. This suspension is intended to remain until the company is ready to make a comprehensive announcement, highlighting the importance of these developments for its operations and market positioning.

More about Scorpion Minerals Limited

Scorpion Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in projects such as the Pharos Gold Project, indicating a market focus on mineral resource exploration and potential strategic partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 1,065,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$19.4M

See more data about SCN stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue