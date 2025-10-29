Scorpion Minerals Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Scorpion Minerals Limited ( (AU:SCN) ).

Scorpion Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 27 November 2025, where shareholders can vote on resolutions electronically or in person. The company is adapting to recent legislative changes by providing meeting notices electronically, encouraging shareholders to participate online or appoint proxies, reflecting a shift towards digital engagement.

More about Scorpion Minerals Limited

Scorpion Minerals Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:SCN) that operates in the mining industry. The company focuses on mineral exploration and development, aiming to discover and develop mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,054,995

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$19.4M

