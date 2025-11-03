SciDev Secures $19.5 Million Contract for Rum Jungle Rehabilitation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SciDev Ltd ( (AU:SDV) ) has provided an update.

SciDev Ltd has secured a $19.5 million contract for the design and construction of a groundwater treatment plant as part of the Rum Jungle Rehabilitation Project in Australia. This project, a significant environmental remediation effort, aims to treat contaminated groundwater from legacy uranium mining, benefiting the local community and environment. The contract underscores SciDev’s capability in delivering specialized water treatment solutions and enhances its position in the market for large-scale mine rehabilitation.

More about SciDev Ltd

SciDev is a leader in innovative solutions that address complex water problems across various industries, including mining, mineral processing, water and wastewater, construction, infrastructure, oil and gas, remediation, and defense. The company provides specialty chemistry and water treatment technologies to ensure clean and sustainable water resources, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce environmental impact.

