Schroders CEO Acquires Shares Under Deferred Award Plan

Schroders ( (GB:SDR) ) has shared an announcement.

Schroders plc announced a transaction involving Oliver Gregson, CEO of Wealth Management, who acquired rights to ordinary shares under the Deferred Award Plan. The transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, involved 967,229 shares at nil cost, reflecting Schroders’ ongoing commitment to aligning managerial interests with company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SDR) stock is a Sell with a £280.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Schroders stock, see the GB:SDR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SDR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SDR is a Outperform.

Schroders’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights drive a solid stock score. Attractive valuation metrics and technical indicators further support the investment case, though fluctuations in cash flow and restructuring impacts are areas to monitor.

More about Schroders

Schroders plc is a global asset management company that specializes in wealth management services. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing investment solutions to a diverse range of clients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 2,401,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.9B

