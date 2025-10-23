Schroders Achieves Record AUM with Strategic Market Exits and ETF Launches

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Schroders ( (GB:SDR) ) has provided an update.

Schroders PLC reported a significant increase in its assets under management (AUM), reaching a record £816.7 billion in Q3 2025, driven by net inflows and favorable market conditions. The company continues to execute its strategic plan by exiting non-scalable markets like Indonesia and Brazil, launching active ETFs in Europe, and simplifying its Wealth Management business. These moves are aimed at enhancing client investment performance and positioning Schroders for sustainable long-term growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SDR) stock is a Hold with a £395.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Schroders stock, see the GB:SDR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SDR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SDR is a Outperform.

Schroders’ overall score reflects strong financial performance and a solid earnings call, despite some challenges in profitability due to restructuring. The technical analysis indicates potential for growth, and the valuation is attractive with a high dividend yield. The company’s strategic initiatives and cost-saving measures provide a positive outlook for future performance.

More about Schroders

Schroders PLC is a global asset management company that provides investment management services across public and private markets, wealth management, and other financial solutions. The company focuses on delivering active management strategies to help clients navigate complex markets, with a strong presence in Europe and a strategic emphasis on scalable growth areas.

Average Trading Volume: 2,046,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.85B

