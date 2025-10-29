Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Declares Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc ( (GB:SBSI) ) is now available.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc has announced an interim dividend of 3.76 pence per share for the year ending 30 June 2025, with key dates including an ex-dividend date of 13 November 2025 and a payment date of 19 December 2025. This dividend is part of the company’s interest streaming regime, reflecting its commitment to providing financial returns while maintaining its focus on social impact investments.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SBSI is a Neutral.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc demonstrates financial stability with strong profitability and zero debt, but faces challenges like declining long-term revenue trends. Technical indicators show bearish signals, and the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation. However, recent corporate events highlight resilience and significant social impact gains, supporting its appeal for socially-conscious investors.

More about Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc operates within the investment trust industry, focusing on generating social impact through its investments. The company primarily offers investment opportunities that aim to deliver positive social outcomes alongside financial returns.

Average Trading Volume: 81,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

