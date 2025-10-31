Schneider National Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Schneider National ( (SNDR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Schneider National presented to its investors.

Schneider National, Inc., a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America, offers a diverse range of solutions including truckload, intermodal, and logistics services across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Schneider National reported operating revenues of $1.5 billion, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. However, the company’s income from operations decreased by 18% to $35.3 million, and diluted earnings per share fell to $0.11 from $0.17 in the same quarter of 2024.

Key highlights from the report include a 17% increase in Truckload revenues, largely driven by the acquisition of Cowan Systems, and a 6% rise in Intermodal revenues due to strong volume growth. Despite these gains, the company faced challenges such as increased claims costs and sub-seasonal market trends, which impacted overall profitability.

Looking ahead, Schneider National remains focused on driving structural improvements and leveraging its strong balance sheet to enhance shareholder value. The company has adjusted its full-year 2025 guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share to approximately $0.70, with net capital expenditures expected to be around $300 million.

