ScanTech AI Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from ScanTech AI Systems ( (STAI) ) is now available.

On July 30, 2025, ScanTech AI Systems Inc. received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq, indicating non-compliance with the market value of publicly held shares requirement, as it fell below $15 million for 30 consecutive business days. The company has until January 26, 2026, to regain compliance, with no immediate effect on its Nasdaq listing. Failure to comply could lead to delisting or a transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

More about ScanTech AI Systems

Average Trading Volume: 6,885,097

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $30.92M

See more insights into STAI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue