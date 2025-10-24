Scandi Standard Forms Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Scandi Standard AB ( (SE:SCST) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Scandi Standard AB has announced the formation of its nomination committee for the 2026 annual general meeting, consisting of representatives from major stakeholders and the chairman of the board. The committee is tasked with preparing proposals for key positions and remuneration decisions, as well as potential amendments to the nomination process, reflecting the company’s ongoing governance and strategic planning efforts.

Scandi Standard is a leading producer of chicken-based food products in the Nordic region and Ireland, offering ready-to-eat, chilled, and frozen products under brands like Kronfågel, Danpo, Den Stolte Hane, Manor Farm, and Naapurin Maalaiskana. The company also produces and sells eggs in Norway, employing approximately 3,200 people and generating annual sales exceeding SEK 13 billion.

