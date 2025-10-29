Scalare Partners Strengthens Board with New Executive Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Candy Club Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SCP) ) is now available.

Scalare Partners has appointed Mr. Giles Bourne as an Executive Director, reinforcing its commitment to scaling innovation within the Australian technology ecosystem. Mr. Bourne, a co-founder of Scalare, brings over 25 years of international experience in technology and manufacturing sectors, enhancing the company’s strategic growth and international collaboration efforts.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) is a technology accelerator that empowers visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into successful businesses. The company offers a range of products and services to support early-stage businesses, with a focus on the Australian and USA technology sectors. Scalare is involved in initiatives like Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition, supporting diverse founders and creating investment opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 72,419

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.84M

