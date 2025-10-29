Scalare Partners Expands Global Reach with Strategic Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SCP) ) has shared an update.

Scalare Partners has serviced over 850 businesses in the past year, investing in high-conviction opportunities across multiple regions including Australia, Singapore, the UK, Europe, New Zealand, and the US. This announcement highlights Scalare’s commitment to supporting tech startups through a broad range of services, potentially strengthening its industry position and offering substantial growth opportunities for stakeholders.

Scalare Partners operates in the technology sector, offering a comprehensive ecosystem for scalable tech startups. Their primary services include educational programs, accelerators, investment opportunities, and expert advice aimed at accelerating business growth. They have a significant market focus on providing fractional services and community programs to tech founders across Australia, Singapore, the UK, Europe, New Zealand, and the US.

