Scalare Partners Announces New Director Appointment

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SCP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Giles Bourne as a director, effective October 29, 2025. Bourne holds a significant interest in the company, with 373,000 shares directly through GBJR Super Fund Pty Limited and an indirect interest of 10,992,817 shares via Chalke Valley Pty Ltd. This appointment and Bourne’s substantial shareholding could influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 72,419

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.84M

