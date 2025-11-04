SBI Holdings Denies Acquisition Rumors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from SBI Holdings ( (JP:8473) ) is now available.

SBI Holdings, Inc. has refuted claims made in Sentaku Magazine that it is considering acquiring Daiwa Securities in collaboration with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. The company clarified that the report is unfounded, aiming to dispel any misinformation and maintain transparency with its stakeholders.

SBI Holdings, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of products and services including asset management, investment banking, and insurance. The company focuses on leveraging technology to enhance financial services and maintain a strong market presence in Japan and globally.

