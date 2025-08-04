SBI ARUHI Corporation Reports First Quarter Financial Results with Decline in Net Income

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from SBI ARUHI Corporation ( (JP:7198) ).

SBI ARUHI Corporation reported a slight decrease in operating revenue for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with significant declines in income before tax and net income compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company maintains its forecast for the fiscal year, indicating a moderate increase in operating revenue and income before tax, although net income is expected to decrease. This financial performance may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about SBI ARUHI Corporation

SBI ARUHI Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the financial sector. The company focuses on providing financial services and products, with a market emphasis on leveraging its expertise in finance and accounting.

Average Trading Volume: 115,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.38B

