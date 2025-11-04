SBA Communications Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Sba Communications ( (SBAC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sba Communications presented to its investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a prominent independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure, including towers and distributed antenna systems, with a significant presence in the Americas and Africa. The company is a part of the S&P 500 and operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, SBA Communications reported a net income of $240.4 million, or $2.20 per share, and an industry-leading Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per share of $3.30. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.11 per share and updated its full-year 2025 outlook.

Key financial highlights include a 4.9% increase in site leasing revenue to $656.4 million and an 81.2% rise in site development revenue. The company completed the sale of its Canadian towers and finalized the acquisition of sites from Millicom. Additionally, SBA entered a long-term master lease agreement with Verizon and repurchased 958,000 shares during the quarter.

Despite a decrease in net income compared to the previous year, SBA Communications remains focused on strategic growth, including transitioning to an investment-grade company to access deeper debt markets and reduce borrowing costs. The company continues to expand its portfolio with new acquisitions and infrastructure builds.

Looking ahead, SBA Communications maintains a positive outlook for the remainder of 2025, with plans to continue capital deployment towards acquisitions and share repurchases, while benefiting from strong leasing demand and international growth.

