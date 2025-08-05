Sayona and Piedmont Revise Merger Timetable Amid Quorum Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Piedmont Lithium ( (AU:PLL) ) is now available.

Sayona Mining Limited and Piedmont Lithium Inc. have announced a revised timetable for their merger and conditional placement. The adjournment of Piedmont’s Special Meeting was necessary due to insufficient quorum, despite overwhelming support for the merger. The new meeting is scheduled for 11 August 2025, with the completion of the merger expected on 19 August 2025, pending shareholder approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PLL) stock is a Hold with a A$0.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Piedmont Lithium stock, see the AU:PLL Stock Forecast page.

More about Piedmont Lithium

Average Trading Volume: 2,293,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$246.1M

See more data about PLL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue