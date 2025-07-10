Savannah Resources to Host Investor Presentation on Strategic Barroso Lithium Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Savannah Resources ( (GB:SAV) ) has shared an announcement.

Savannah Resources has announced that its CEO, Emanuel Proença, will host a live investor presentation on 25 July 2025. This presentation is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to engage with shareholders and potential investors, highlighting the strategic importance of the Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal. The project is expected to significantly contribute to Europe’s lithium supply for battery production, aligning with the European Commission’s goals for local lithium sourcing. This initiative underscores Savannah’s commitment to responsible development and maximizing socio-economic benefits while minimizing environmental impact.

Savannah Resources is a mineral resource development company and the sole owner of the Barroso Lithium Project in northern Portugal. The Project is recognized as Europe’s largest battery-grade spodumene lithium resource and has been classified as a ‘Strategic Project’ by the European Commission under the Critical Raw Materials Act. The company aims to provide a significant supply of locally sourced lithium for Europe’s battery value chain, contributing to the European Commission’s goal of increasing endogenous lithium production.

