Savannah Resources Strengthens Ties with Japan in Strategic Lithium Sector

Savannah Resources ( (GB:SAV) ) has shared an update.

Savannah Resources recently participated in trade delegations to Japan, organized by the European Commission and Portuguese entities, highlighting the significance of its Barroso Lithium Project. The participation underscores the project’s importance in Europe’s critical raw materials sector, with potential collaborations with Japanese companies in the battery and auto industries, which could enhance Savannah’s role in the European lithium battery value chain.

More about Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources is a mineral resource development company and the sole owner of the Barroso Lithium Project in northern Portugal. The project is the largest battery-grade spodumene lithium resource in Europe and is classified as a ‘Strategic Project’ under the European Critical Raw Materials Act. The company aims to provide a long-term, locally sourced lithium supply for Europe’s battery value chain, contributing significantly to the European Commission’s goal of meeting 10% of European lithium demand from local production by 2030. Savannah is committed to responsible development, minimizing environmental impact, and maximizing socio-economic benefits.

Average Trading Volume: 2,489,509

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £96.99M

