Savannah Goldfields Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Laneway Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SVG) ) has shared an announcement.

Savannah Goldfields Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, specifically convertible notes maturing on September 30, 2025, with a maximum of 3,069,743 securities to be issued. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, with the proposed issue date set for October 27, 2025. This announcement could impact the company’s financial structure and market positioning by potentially increasing capital and providing more flexibility in operations.

Average Trading Volume: 8,557,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$53.54M

