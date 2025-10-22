Savannah Energy Publishes 2024 Annual Report and Advances Energy Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Savannah Petroleum ( (GB:SAVE) ).

Savannah Energy Plc has published its 2024 Annual Report, confirming no changes to previously disclosed financial information. The company’s shares are expected to resume trading on the AIM market following the publication of its interim accounts. Savannah Energy is conducting an audit tender process after BDO LLP’s resignation as auditor. The company reported strong financial performance in 2024, with revenues exceeding guidance and maintaining a leading EBITDA margin. Savannah’s Nigerian operations continue to play a crucial role in the country’s energy sector, supporting significant portions of Nigeria’s power generation and cement production. The company is also advancing its renewable energy projects in Niger and Cameroon, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Savannah Energy Plc is a company operating in the energy sector, focusing on both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects. The company is committed to delivering energy solutions in Africa, with a significant emphasis on projects that support the African energy transition. Savannah Energy has a strong presence in Nigeria, contributing to the country’s thermal power generation and cement production.

