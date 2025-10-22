Savannah Energy PLC Doubles Profit and Expands Production Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Savannah Petroleum ( (GB:SAVE) ).

Savannah Energy PLC announced its unaudited half-year results for 2025, revealing a significant increase in profit before tax, which more than doubled to $101.5 million. The company completed the SIPEC Acquisition, boosting its reserves and resources, and initiated an expansion program to increase production at Stubb Creek. Despite a slight decrease in average daily production, Savannah reported stable financial performance with increased revenues and reduced leverage. The company also completed an equity issuance and secured a $200 million acquisition debt facility, positioning itself for future growth in hydrocarbon asset acquisitions. Additionally, Savannah is progressing with its renewable energy projects, aiming to diversify its energy portfolio.

More about Savannah Petroleum

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused on delivering impactful projects in Africa. The company operates primarily in the hydrocarbons sector, with significant interests in gas and oil production, and is expanding its portfolio to include renewable energy projects such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric developments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,294

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £112.7M

Learn more about SAVE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue