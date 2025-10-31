Saunders International Anticipates Short-Term Challenges but Sees Growth Opportunities Ahead

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Saunders International Limited ( (AU:SND) ) just unveiled an update.

Saunders International Limited has announced that its financial performance for the first half of FY26 is expected to be below the previous corresponding period due to ongoing factors from the second half of FY25. Despite this, the company is optimistic about short to medium-term growth, supported by increased activity and significant projects reaching preferred contractor status. The recent acquisition of Aqua Metro has allowed Saunders to expand into the NSW market with long-term contracts with Sydney Water, ensuring steady revenue streams. The company’s strong balance sheet and prudent financial management provide a solid foundation for future growth.

Saunders International Limited is a multidisciplinary Australian company that offers engineering, construction, and industrial asset services throughout the asset lifecycle. The company specializes in fluid storage and transfer infrastructure, structural, mechanical and piping (SMP), industrial automation and electrical, civil and water infrastructure, and industrial asset and maintenance services. Saunders serves clients in sectors such as Defence & Government, Water, Energy, and Resources and Industrials.

