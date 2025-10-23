Satsuma Technology PLC Appoints BDO LLP as Auditor Ahead of Uplisting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Streaks Gaming Plc ( (GB:SATS) ) has issued an announcement.

Satsuma Technology PLC, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has announced the appointment of BDO LLP as its new auditor. This strategic move is part of Satsuma’s preparation for its planned uplisting to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) Category by the end of December 2025. The appointment of BDO, along with recent key hires, underscores Satsuma’s commitment to financial integrity and market credibility, aiming to build long-term trust with stakeholders.

