Sarytogan Graphite Advances with Key DFS Contracts

Sarytogan Graphite Limited ( (AU:SGA) ) has shared an announcement.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has awarded key engineering contracts for its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) to global firms Wood and WSP. This strategic move marks significant progress since the Pre-Feasibility Study, setting a clear path towards completing the DFS by mid-2026 and commencing construction in 2027. The involvement of Wood and WSP, both with extensive experience in engineering and resource management, is expected to enhance Sarytogan’s project execution capabilities, potentially strengthening its position in the graphite market and benefiting stakeholders through improved project timelines and resource management.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of graphite resources. The company is involved in advancing projects that contribute to the supply of critical minerals, particularly graphite, which is essential for battery production and other industrial applications.

