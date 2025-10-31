Sanyo Shokai Ltd. Announces Retirement of Treasury Stock

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sanyo Shokai Ltd. ( (JP:8011) ) has provided an update.

Sanyo Shokai Ltd. has announced the retirement of 2,342,000 shares of its common stock, which constitutes 18.6% of its total issued shares before the retirement. This move, scheduled for completion by November 30, 2025, will reduce the total number of issued shares to 10,280,934, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Sanyo Shokai Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 71,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen38.65B

