Sany Heavy Equipment Restructures Transactions Ahead of Potential Listing

An announcement from Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co ( (HK:0631) ) is now available.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co announced a restructuring of its continuing connected transactions to facilitate the possible listing of Sany Heavy’s H shares on the Stock Exchange. This involves terminating existing agreements and entering new ones with Mr. Liang Wengen and his associates, excluding the Sany Heavy Group. The restructuring is not expected to impact the company’s financial position or operations adversely.

More about Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the heavy equipment industry. It is part of the Sany Heavy Group, which focuses on manufacturing and selling heavy machinery and equipment.

YTD Price Performance: 84.93%

Average Trading Volume: 9,613,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.69B

