Sanxun Holdings Faces Share Registrar Termination Amid Unpaid Fees

The latest announcement is out from Sanxun Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:6611) ).

Sanxun Holdings Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the termination of its share registrar services with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited due to unpaid service fees. This termination has led to a temporary inability to process share transfers, affecting shareholders’ rights and causing significant inconvenience. The company is prioritizing the appointment of a new registrar to resolve this issue and ensure the protection of shareholders’ interests.

Sanxun Holdings Group Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$31.07M

